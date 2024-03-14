Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Russell Wilson and Ciara's Relationship Timeline Makes Us Believe in Love "One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you," Ciara sent her love after Russell was cut from the Denver Broncos. By Sarah Kester Mar. 14 2024, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dangerusswilson

Before there was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, there was another NFL power couple that captured the spotlight: Russell Wilson and Ciara. The Denver Broncos quarterback and the Grammy-winning singer started dating in 2015, got married in 2016, and have since welcomed three children together (Ciara also has a daughter, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future). Keep reading for a complete timeline of their relationship.

March 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara meet for the first time.

The couple met on March 26, 2025, at a Wisconsin basketball game. Since sparks flew between them, Russell decided to shoot his shot and asked Ciara out on a dinner date. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.], 12:30 [a.m.], and I was sold on you," Russell recalled during an Instagram Live video.

April 2015: Russell and Ciara Wilson make their first public appearance.

The couple chose a grand location for their debut as a couple: the White House. Together, they strolled hand-in-hand at the Correspondence Dinner where the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, was attending. By that June, they walked the red carpet together at the BET Awards, followed by the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Awards at UCLA the following month.

July 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara open up about their decision to practice celibacy.

Since Russell has always been open about being a devoted Christian, the couple decided to abstain from sex until marriage. Practicing celibacy has been a controversial topic in the past (the Jonas Brothers can attest to this), so Ciara explained their decision to Access. "It's until the deal is sealed. It was an organic thing for him and I think he was just being honest about where we are," she explained about their decision.

March 2016: Russell Wilson and Ciara announce their engagement.

The couple scored a major touchdown in their relationship when they announced their engagement a year after they first met. The big proposal happened while they were on vacation in Seychelles. According to Us Weekly, the footballer proposed with a massive 16-carrot custom engagement ring.

July 2016: Russell Wilson and Ciara tie the knot.

A few months after Russell got down on one knee, he and his bride got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 16. “We are The Wilsons!” Ciara captioned a picture of them on Instagram. Ciara looked stunning in a custom-made Roberto Cavalli gown while Russell donned a Giorgio Armani suit. The couple kept the event private with only close friends and family in attendance. This included some celebrity guests, such as Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and La La Anthony.

2017–2023: Russell Wilson and Ciara welcome three children.

When the couple tied the knot, Russell gained a wife and a stepchild: Future Zahir Wilburn, whom Ciara had with her ex, Future. But since the couple wanted children together, they wasted no time building their own family. From 2017 to 2023, the couple welcomed three children: Sienna Princess Wilson (born April 2017), Win Harrison Wilson (born July 2020), and Amora Princess Wilson (born December 2023).

March 2024: Ciara supports Russell after he’s let go from the Denver Broncos

The one-time Super Bowl champion became a free agent after he was let go from the Denver Broncos. This came after a tumultuous few years with many speculating that his football career was coming to a close. After news broke of his departure, Russell released a statement on Instagram. “Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community," he wrote.

