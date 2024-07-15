Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones Has Died "Peacefully" at the Age of 40 Jacoby Jones remained connected to Baltimore after retiring in 2017. By Joseph Allen Jul. 15 2024, Published 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A former NFL wide receiver best known for the "Mile High Miracle" that helped the Baltimore Ravens get to Super Bowl XLVII, Jacoby Jones is dead at the age of 40. His family released a statement announcing his death through the NFL Players' Association, saying that he died "peacefully."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of his death at such a young age, though, many wanted better understand what happened to Jacoby and what caused his death. Here's what we know about what Jacoby Jones's cause of death was.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jacoby Jones's cause of death?

No cause of death was disclosed in the initial statement about Jacoby's death. Jacoby died at his home in New Orleans, and the statement said, "The family, including his mother, Emily, and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time." It's unclear, then, exactly what happened to Jacoby, and there's been no reporting about his health leading up to his death.

The Baltimore Ravens remembered Jacoby in a statement released on July 14: "Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day." Jacoby was a key part of the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run, including the "Mile High Miracle" when he caught the tying touchdown with just 31 seconds left against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

Article continues below advertisement

Jacoby was remembered by his former coaches and teammates.

Jacoby's final season in the NFL where he played was 2015, but he returned to the Ravens on a one-day contract in 2017 so that he could officially retire with the team after he was traded to the Steelers. Prior to coming to Baltimore, he also played five seasons with the Houston Texans. Following the news of his death, many of his former coaches and teammates paid tribute to who he was both on and off the field.

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024 Source: Twitter/@raylewis

Article continues below advertisement

"Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day," Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon," former teammate JJ Watt added.

"My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life. Love ya JJ," Ray Lewis added.