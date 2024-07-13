Caroline Sundvold's Surgeries Took a Toll on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
“I went from wearing the stars on the uniform, dancing at all the games ... to sort of being isolated at home," she said.
The Dallas Cowboys' cheerleaders captivated our attention both on game days and in the Netflix documentary America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Specifically, the world fell in love with Caroline Sundvold.
Throughout the show, fans watch as Caroline navigates the healing process after foot surgery while she helps her little sister during he audition process. Staying away from their sport isn't easy for any athlete, but for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, it's like losing their whole life.
What happened to Caroline Sundvold?
Caroline started her professional cheerleading career in 2018, staying on the team until 2023 when she was named the Veteran of the Year for her dedication to the team.
In fact, cheer was so important to Caroline that she avoided undergoing surgeries, putting herself at risk, so she could keep working on the cheer squad.
“But a hip surgery like that is a good three to six months recovery. I was like, ‘I really want to do one more year of cheerleading.’ I just wanted to push through. And I tell you, after my fifth year when I woke up from my hip surgery, the doctor looked at me and she [asked], ‘Was it worth it?’ My goal was to finish five seasons. No regrets," she explained in the documentary.
However, her foot surgery wasn't quite so seamless. In fact, Caroline called it "traumatic." She said, “You would think hip surgery would be a little worse. But the foot has so many nerves in it. So from the banquet until now I’ve just been recovering a lot, which has been a bit of a wake-up call."
“I went from wearing the stars on the uniform, dancing at all the games, doing appearances, teaching the kids’ camps, to sort of being isolated at home, supporting my sister, getting better, but I knew it was coming. I think I just didn’t come to the realization until I had both surgeries done. OK, we’re really doing this," she added.
Where is Caroline Sundvold now?
There was life for Caroline outside of the athletics, it turns out. Like many cheerleaders before her, Caroline eventually needed to move on for her own well-being.
According to her LinkedIn, she moved on to be an account manager for medical equipment manufacturer Stryker. She lists on her profile that she's been working there since February 2024.
Prior to that, and while she was on the Dallas Cowboys cheer squad, Caroline worked at Churchill Capital for over three years as the Personal Executive Assistant to CEO and family.
After leaving the team, Caroline focused on her education. Underscoring her BBA from the University of Missouri-Columbia, she finished a Mastering Sales Certificate through Northwestern University in November 2023.
"Transitioning to medical sales from my career as a professional dancer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is my most significant professional accomplishment. As a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from 2018 to 2023, I developed as a leader, communicator, and performer, all transferable skills that have contributed to my early success in medical sales," she wrote on LinkedIn.