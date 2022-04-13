Who Is Dustin Velazquez? Navarro Cheer Welcomes New Assistant CoachBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 12 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard from the Navarro Bulldogs and their almighty leader Monica Aldama, who are the stars of the Netflix original docuseries Cheer.
Season 2 of the title premiered in January 2022 and largely followed the team during its 2020-2021 season as it prepped to compete at the annual NCA College Nationals competition in Daytona, Fla.
Unfortunately, Navarro was beaten out by its rival, Trinity Valley Community College. But if we know anything about coach Monica, losing only makes her work harder.
For the 2021-2022 cheer season, the Full Out author lead with a new assistant coach at her side. Who stepped into the role and were they able to help Navarro win at Nationals? Keep reading to find out.
Who is Dustin Velazquez? Meet Navarro's newest assistant coach.
Dustin Velazquez is a former Navarro Bulldog who started working as the team's assistant coach in 2022. Following the end of his first season on board, Monica shared some kind words about him on Instagram.
"I just want to take a minute to give a special shout-out to my assistant coach, Dustin Velazquez. What a joy it has been to coach alongside you," she wrote, adding that when she previously coached him in 2015, she knew he "had a special heart" and "would do big things."
Dustin also shared words about Monica and his first year as Navarro's assistant coach. Alongside a throwback photo of them (presumably from 2015 when Dustin was on the team), he reflected on the beginning of his relationship with Monica.
"Scared to leave home... giving up everything to come cheer for Monica Aldama. I was a young man in search of a purpose and in search of guidance and direction. Monica Aldama single-handedly changed my life," he wrote.
Dustin further explained that he had moved from Los Angeles to Corsicana, Tex. for college under the impression that he "was just joining a good cheer team." However, as he revealed, he's gained so much more than just a good experience.
What happened to Navarro's former assistant coaches Andy Cosferent and Kailee Peppers?
During Cheer Season 1, assistant coach Andy Cosferent was literally Monica's right-hand man. But in Season 2, things got confusing when Monica took a temporary coaching leave to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Instead of having Andy step in for her, she tapped former Navarro cheerleader Kailee Peppers.
Then, when Monica returned, she resumed her duties as head coach, while Kailee became assistant coach.
Strangely enough, Andy would periodically appear in a scene (and in photos like one the below!), which made it confusing as he still seemed to be involved with the team but no longer in a coaching position. The show never addressed why that was.
That said, neither Andy nor Kailee appeared to be involved with Navarro Cheer during the 2021-2022 season. The team was coached solely by Monica and Dustin.
Did Navarro win the 2022 NCA College Nationals in Daytona?
Yes! Navarro did reclaim its top spot at Nationals in 2022. As all Cheer stans know, it's tradition for the winning team to jump into the ocean with the trophy.
We'll take this photo of Monica holding the trophy and surrounded by waves, as well as this official winner's photo as proof that Navarro conquered. "15 FOR THE QUEEN," Cheer star Gabi Butler wrote in the comments of Monica's photo. (Fifteen is the number of championships that Navarro Cheer has won under Monica's leadership.)
Netflix has not yet announced whether Cheer will have a Season 3. However, if it does, viewers will most likely get to see Navarro Cheer's epic win at Daytona. Seasons 1 and 2 of Cheer are available to stream on Netflix now.