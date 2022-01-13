Why Did La'Darius Leave Navarro in 'Cheer'? His Feud With the Coaching Staff Explained

Since 2020, La'Darius Marshall has been a fan-favorite on the Netflix reality TV cheerleading competition show Cheer. The Navarro College cheerleader impressed fans not only with his extraordinary skills on the mat but his sparkling personality outside the competition. Halfway through the show's second season, La'Darius appears to have left Navarro — and his cheerleading career there — behind.

Why did La'Darius leave Navarro College in Cheer? Here's everything we know about all the drama.