Grab Some Hairspray, Glitter, and a Shiny White Smile — 'Cheer' Season 2 Is Here!

Brooke was an alternate for Navarro in 2019 who has yet to make mat for the team. That said, she is so earnest that we can't help but root for her. Her father died several years ago, and her mother has done her best to keep up with all the cheer-related activities for Brooke and her sister. In Season 2 of Cheer, she once again doesn't make mat but handles it with dignity. Outside of Navarro, she teaches cheerleading to adorable children. Currently, she's attending the University of Tennessee.