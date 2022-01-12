Will the Navarro Junior College Squad Return for 'Cheer' Season 3?

Two years after Season 1 became a smash hit, Cheer has officially returned with new episodes. The Netflix original docu-series is, once again, showcasing the Navarro Junior College cheerleading squad as they prepare for the NCA College Nationals in Daytona, Fla.

While the first season was celebrated for being heartwarming, and for featuring the physical and emotional toll on those who participate in competitive cheerleading, Season 2 had to tackle several serious issues head-on.