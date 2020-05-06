Yes, That Is TikTok Star Avani Gregg Playing a Cheerleader in 'Chicken Girls'

While recent teen generations had The O.C., Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and 90210 to watch, many Gen Zers are getting their drama online and through YouTube shows.

The Brat TV web series Chicken Girls features many of the top teen internet stars that are staples on TikTok and Instagram, including Annie LeBlanc and Hayden Summerall. When it began in 2017, the show originally centered around a group of middle school girls who bonded over their shared love for dance.