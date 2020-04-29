Antonio Garza on YouTube Drama: "Keep as Much of It Offline as Possible" (EXCLUSIVE)

While many of us didn't start sporting makeup until middle school, or even high school, Antonio says her obsession with makeup began when she was six years old, when she watched her mother get ready in the morning. She relentlessly attempted to do her own makeup, but didn't get the hang of it until she was in her teens, and began wearing it everyday. Eventually, she perfected her craft and started getting noticed by friends and family, which inspired her decision to post to YouTube in February 2018.

By August, Antonio had one million YouTube subscribers, and while shooting to fame was incredible, it was a lot to grapple with.

"I experienced a lot of anxiety that I’ve never had to deal with before... The fact that I had become so popular — so unexpectedly — really shook me to the core. I started blowing up on YouTube so fast and at first it was the best feeling in the world, but it quickly dawned on me that this was going to change my life forever," Antonio tells us.