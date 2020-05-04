David Dobrik's Longtime Friend Ilya Is Now the YouTube Star's Roommate!

Move over, Natalie!

YouTube star David Dobrik seemingly has a new roommate at his Los Angeles crib. The leader of the infamous Vlog Squad posted a new picture on Instagram, captioning the shot: "Everyone say hello to our new roommate Ilya!!! My plan to move everyone out of my hometown is coming together perfectly hahaha."

So, who is the newcomer that moved into David's house? Here's what you need to know about Ilya Fedorovich!