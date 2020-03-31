Is David Dobrik Dating Anyone? Rumors About the YouTuber Have Been Rampant

But David put those rumors to rest, insisting he and Natalie were just friends in December 2019 during an interview with Clevver News.

"I'm definitely not," he told the outlet when asked directly about dating Natalie. "Nobody in my friend group is actually dating my assistant Natalie, which is kind of a heartbreaker to a lot of people. But no, she's just a really good friend of mine. I would tell you if we were, but no, we're not and I don't think we ever will."