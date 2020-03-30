Corinna Kopf's Exes Include Some of YouTube's Top Creators

Corinna Kopf's Exes Include Some of YouTube's Top CreatorsBy Shannon Raphael
While David Dobrik has long been considered to be one of the best content creators on YouTube, his popularity is, in large part, due to the friends he features in his infamous 4-minute-and-20-second videos. David's group of friends is known as the Vlog Squad, and if you've ever found yourself binge-watching his jam-packed videos, then you've seen Corinna Kopf.
Corinna was an internet personality long before she began appearing in David's videos. In addition to having her own YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers, Corinna is well-known for her video gaming, and for dishing it all when it comes to her romantic life.
In her most famous relationship to date, she was with fellow Vlog Squad member Todd "Toddy" Smith. The two documented their romance on David's channel, and their own respective platforms.
What many might not realize is that Toddy wasn't the first (or last) YouTuber that Corinna would date.
What is Corinna Kopf's boyfriend history? The vlogger is often made fun of in David's vlogs for being flirtatious, but she's had her fair share of serious relationships with other internet stars.
Because Corinna has made her fame and fortune online, it's not too surprising that she's dated a few internet personalities too. Her first major (confirmed) relationship was with Toddy Smith — who originally got notoriety from his Vine channel and his subsequent collaborations with Scotty Sire. The pair teased their romance for several months on David's channel, and they were often caught fighting, breaking up, and making up, in videos.
Corinna and Toddy dated from 2017 to 2018, before they confirmed their split in April of 2018. Interestingly, Toddy had thanked his "girlfriend, Corinna Kopf" during the Streamy Awards after they had already broken up. But, things are clearly not awkward between the two, as they've both continued to film together.
Toddy has since been linked to David's assistant, Natalie Mariduena.
In 2017, it was rumored that Corinna was dating vlogger Brennen Taylor, and he even teased a pregnancy scare on his channel. But, the two never confirmed whether or not they were an item, or if their relationship was for clickbait.
Just under a year after she and Toddy broke up, Corinna sparked romance rumors with none other than Logan Paul. The two were spotted sitting together at an L.A. Lakers game in January of 2019.
Corinna had actually called out Logan in 2018 after his Japanese Suicide Forest video went viral (for all the wrong reasons). She had said she was "sickened" by Logan's video, and she explained that her brother had committed suicide. But, they were then seen at the Lakers game a year after.
She later joked that the two had run into one another at the game, but fans weren't convinced. But, things didn't stay civil between them for long.
In February of 2019, Logan said on his podcast, ImPaulsive, that he and Corinna were friends with benefits. He also stated that Corinna was sleeping around with other YouTubers, which led Corinna to call him out once again online.
"Damn some men are so disrespectful in the way they talk to women... your mother would be so proud :,)" she tweeted in response to Logan's podcast.
By March of 2019, Corinna was sparking romance rumors once again. This time, she was linked to gaming YouTuber Turner Tenney aka Tfue. The pair was first spotted together at a party in December of 2018, but nothing was confirmed until the springtime. Of course, Corinna also had her moment with Logan Paul during this time as well.
Tfue posted a slew of photos with Corinna, but they split several months later due to distance.
They later got back together, but once again split in February of 2020.
Tfue confirmed his status as a single man with a series of tweets. On Feb. 5, he wrote "F--k relationships never again."
Is Corinna Kopf single?
While Corinna has had relationships with some of YouTube's top content creators (and she's still trying to get David to date her), the influencer does appear to be single these days. But, if that changes, we can imagine that she'll tell everything about it on her vlog channel.
