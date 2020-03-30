Corinna Kopf's Exes Include Some of YouTube's Top Creators

Corinna was an internet personality long before she began appearing in David's videos. In addition to having her own YouTube channel with more than 1.5 million subscribers, Corinna is well-known for her video gaming, and for dishing it all when it comes to her romantic life.

In her most famous relationship to date, she was with fellow Vlog Squad member Todd "Toddy" Smith. The two documented their romance on David's channel, and their own respective platforms.