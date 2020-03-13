This Is What David Dobrik Orders at Chipotle

Corinna has previously admitted to being "mostly vegan," though she said that after revealing that, people were shaming her for not committing to the lifestyle fully.

"I said I’m mostly vegan on the internet and people are coming for me," she tweeted in 2018. "Like s--t, I said mostly for a reason. I try to be, I never said I was good at it LMAO."

Currently, it's unclear if she still tries to eat a mostly vegan diet.