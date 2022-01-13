Ahead of 'Cheer' Season 2, Choreographer Brad Vaughan Split With Navarro

"Based on what they said, it sounded like a clash of egos," one Cheer fan wrote. "Monica likes to do the same(ish) routine each time, and has an ‘If it’s not broke, why fix it?’ mentality. It sounds like Brad wanted to freshen it up and maybe wanted to do his vision instead of Monica’s."

Others believe that Brad left Navarro because TVCC offered him a hefty salary, or he's simply petty about not receiving as much fame, and is "desperate for someone to use his ideas."