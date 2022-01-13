Assistant Coach Andy Is Absent From 'Cheer' Season 2, but Where Did He Go?By Joseph Allen
Jan. 13 2022, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
After becoming something of a phenomenon, Cheer has returned for a second season, and a lot has changed since the first season debuted on Netflix. The show's second season continues to follow the Navarro Cheer squad, but that doesn't mean all the faces on the team and the sidelines are familiar. Almost immediately, fans noticed that assistant coach Andy Cosferent, who was featured in the first season, was largely absent from the second.
What happened to Andy on 'Cheer'?
Andy does make a brief appearance in the second season of Cheer, but it's clear that he's not with the Navarro Cheer team for the 2021 season, and many want to know what he was up to that kept him from being with the squad. After the first season, Andy seemed like a potential contender to take over for head coach Monica Aldama while she was on Dancing With the Stars.
Instead, it seems he's spent the past year focused on a separate business venture. His new three-day event CheerSource took place in January of 2021, which may explain why he was tied up during last year's Cheer season, which is the one documented in Season 2.
"It has been so hard not to talk about this, but here it is ... I am so honored and excited to embark on this new project and venture!" Andy wrote on Instagram at the time.
"We are going to put in all the work and effort necessary in order to make this a ONE OF A KIND EXPERIENCE. Check is out. We hope to see you there!!!" he continued.
Although Andy still proudly supports the team and even references them in his bio, it seems that he has moved on to working as an entrepreneur and influencer, thanks in part to the success of the show's first season.
Andy studied cheerleading at Navarro before becoming an assistant.
Before he was an assistant coach, he was actually on the Navarro Cheer team himself, and won two national championships with Monica as his coach. After he completed his education, he was promoted to an assistant coach, and was asked to make many of the most crucial decisions about the program and offer guidance to members of the team about practice and their lives.
Andy's absence from Cheer is just one of the changes that has come in its second season. Thanks to the fact that there's a documentary series about them on Netflix now, the team is more well known than ever, and they have to continue to compete at a high level even as the pressure on them only continues to mount.
That's part of what makes Cheer's second season so fascinating. The first was about a group of elite cheerleaders that most people had never heard of before. In season 2, that anonymity is gone, and it fundamentally changes what the show is about, and how everyone of its real-life characters feel about participating in it.