Skip Bayless Is Leaving 'Undisputed' This Summer Skip Bayless will leave 'Undisputed' one year after his cohost, Shannon Sharpe, departed the program. By Sara Belcher Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

FS1's Undisputed is going to look very different going forward. Just one year after co-host Shannon Sharpe decided to depart from the show, it seems Skip Bayless's time with the program is also at its end. Following Shannon's departure, Undisputed saw Skip act as both the moderator and panelist, taking on both roles singlehandedly. Unfortunately, the new format caused a dip in viewership, and after eight years, Skip has revealed he won't be sticking around.

With this news comes the acceptance that one of his upcoming shows will be his last with the network. So when is Skip's final episode with Undisputed?

When is Skip Bayless's final episode of 'Undisputed'?

At this time, Skip has not disclosed when exactly his last episode of Undisputed will be, though it'll happen at some point this summer, per the New York Post. Given that this news broke in the middle of July, it's likely his last show will be sometime in the coming weeks. Fox Sports PR has also not commented on Skip's departure.

Skip has also not shared what his plans are post-Undisputed, though if he follows the same path as his former co-host did, viewers will likely see him on screen again soon. At this time, there seem to be few details beyond the news that Skip is departing.