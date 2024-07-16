Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Joe Bryant Was an NBA Legend in His Own Right — A Look at His Net Worth Joe Bryant earned millions on and off of the basketball court before his July 2024 death. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The sports world is mourning NBA legend Joe Bryant following the news of his death at age 69. Joe's cause of death was a stroke after privately battling an illness. Joe's death comes four years after his son, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and several other passengers.

Article continues below advertisement

Before he died, Joe gained fame and respect for his stellar career on the basketball court, which he eventually parlayed into a coaching career. Amid his unexpected passing, many wonder what Kobe's father's net worth was at the time of his death. Let's unpack his reported earnings and how he made a living.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Joe Bryant's net worth?

Throughout his involvement with the NBA, Joe achieved an impressive net worth. At the time of his passing, he had gained a net worth of $5 million, most of which came from his time as a basketball player and coach.

Joe's basketball career began in the '70s when he became the Golden State Warriors' No. 14 pick in the 1975 NBA draft. It was there that he earned the nickname "Jellybean" on the field. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets in the '70s and '80s before moving overseas. While there, he played for multiple Italian basketball organizations from 1983-1991.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Bryant Former NBA player and WNBA coach Net worth: $5 Million Joe "Jellybean" Bryant was a basketball player who played for the NBA and overseas. He was also Kobe Bryant's father and the head coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. Birthdate: Oct. 19, 1954 Birthplace: Philadelphia, Penn. Birth name: Joe Bryant Marriages: Pam Cox (m. 1975) Kids: Kobe Bryant, Sharia Bryant, Shaya Bryant

Joe eventually retired from playing basketball and began coaching. He coached the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks in the early 2000s. In 2011, after returning for another season, he was fired from the Sparks in 2011. Joe continued coaching overseas in Italy, Japan, and Thailand before leaving the sport altogether.