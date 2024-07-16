Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, Father of Legendary Kobe Bryant, Has Died at 69 "A true Philly basketball legend!" By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 16 2024, Published 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former NBA player and father of the late Kobe Bryant, Joe Bryant, has died at 69 years old. Joe, who had the nickname "Jellybean," was a basketball star in his own right. He played for La Salle University in Philadelphia and subsequently went on to play several seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following the news that Joe has died, many want to know more about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Here's what we know about Joe Bryant's cause of death.

What was Joe Bryant's cause of death?

At just 69 years old, Joe Bryant died due to health complications after suffering a massive stroke, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The news was announced to the public by La Salle head coach Fran Dunphy on Tuesday, July 16.

Joe's death comes just four years after his son, Hall of Fame legend Kobe Bryant, and granddaughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a tragic helicopter accident. According to the Inquirer, though Joe and Kobe had a close relationship throughout his childhood, their relationship became strained "after Kobe joined the Los Angeles Lakers and embarked on what would be his Hall of Fame career in the NBA. Joe Bryant had made no public comment about his son’s death."

Rest in Peace to both Kobe Bryant & his father Joe Bryant 🕊️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wy95fzdC7D — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 16, 2024

Many fans have taken to social media to share their condolences, as well as their favorite memories of the NBA player and famous father. One person on X wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Joe Bryant. Condolences to the Bryant family during this difficult time." Another said, "He was Magic before Magic! A true Philly basketball legend!"

Was Joe Bryant married? Who was Kobe's mother?

In 1975, Joe married Pamela Cox, sister of former NBA player "Chubby" Cox. Three years later, in 1978, they gave birth to their only son, Kobe. Pamela and Joe remained married up until his death.