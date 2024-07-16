Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports MLB Home Run Derby National Anthem Singer Ingrid Andress Has a Familial Connection to Baseball This certainly wasn't Ingrid's first rodeo with professional baseball. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 16 2024, Published 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Country singer Ingrid Andress has been thrust into the spotlight following her ... interesting performance of the National Anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby in July 2024. The Grammy-nominated artist's rendition has been widely panned as the "worst National Anthem of all time," and it has sparked plenty of memes and social media conversation. One person on X posted a photo of Trump's bleeding ear (taken during his alleged assassination attempt) with the caption, "Me listening to Ingrid Andress sing the national anthem at the Home Run Derby."

Article continues below advertisement

Though this incident was many people's first introduction to Ingrid and her music, this certainly wasn't Ingrid's first rodeo with professional baseball. In fact, she's related to a former MLB coach.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Ingrid Andress related to in the MLB?

It's only fitting that Ingrid's first introduction to the general public involved Major League Baseball, as she actually comes from an MLB family. Ingrid's father is Brad Andress, who once served as a strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers, Rockies, Mets, and even the University of Michigan.

In an interview with radio station B.104 back in 2020, Ingrid talked about how her dad's job prepared her for life on the road: "It taught me early on that I’m OK wherever I go, because I’ll always be able to figure out, like, what to do and how to adapt. ... It really gets you out of your comfort zone and makes you OK with things that you wouldn’t normally do."

Article continues below advertisement

Following her MLB performance, many were surprised to learn that Ingrid has had four Grammy nominations.

Though her less-than-impressive MLB performance may not have done Ingrid any justice, she actually has a blossoming country career. The burgeoning starlet has won two BMI Country Awards, both for "Most Performed Song of the Year," and she has been nominated for four Grammy Awards — three in 2021 and one in 2023. Her nominations include Best New Artist, Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine," and Best Country Album for her debut studio album, "Lady Like."