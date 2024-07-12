Home > Entertainment > Music Canadian Rapper bbno$ Reportedly Stabbed While Stage Diving During Concert "While performing at a recent event, rapper bbno$ attempted a stage dive," TikToker @slopsta said. "This is when an attendee stabbed him in the leg." By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 12 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @slopsta

Concerts are becoming more and more frightening, don't you think? While fans have long been known to go overboard, throwing items at performers for decades, this behavior has markedly intensified in recent years.

Not only that, but there's a disturbing pattern where individuals in the crowd are actively trying to harm the entertainers. Take Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter bbno$ for example, who was reportedly stabbed in the leg while stage diving at a recent event.

Source: Getty Images

Rapper bbno$ was reportedly stabbed while attempting a stage dive.

On July 11, 2024, TikTok creator Slopsta (@slopsta) took to the social media platform and posted a 20-second video about the alleged incident, which has not yet been confirmed. "While performing at a recent event, rapper bbno$ attempted a stage dive. This is when an attendee stabbed him in the leg with a knife that they had smuggled into the event," Slopsta explained. "A fight broke out amongst the crowd, leading to the attacker getting knocked unconscious and eventually passing away."

As of now, TikTok is the only source for information on this horrifying situation. We will provide updates as more details become available.

Slopsta's video has garnered more than 1.4 million views and over 1,000 comments, with many expressing shock and dismay over the reported stabbing of the "Lalala" singer. "Nah bro why would anyone wanna hurt bbno$," reads the top comment.

A second TikToker said, "bbno$ is the celebrity I least expect to get stabbed." "What did bbno$ [do] to deserve this?" a third TikTok user asked.

Canadian rapper bbno$ rose to fame in 2019.

After embarking on a music career in 2014, bbno$ didn't begin to achieve widespread recognition until 2019. That June, he collaborated with producer Y2K to release "Lalala," a track that reached No. 10 on the Canadian Hot 100.

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Yung Gravy, Shania Twain, bbno$ and DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip.

The rapper gained further acclaim for his 2021 hit single "Edamame," which went viral on TikTok and has been featured in plenty of films and TV show soundtracks, including The Summer I Turned Pretty, Joy Ride, Lift, and Gen V.