Queens of the Stone Age Cancels Shows Due to Josh Homme's Medical Emergency

On July 9, 2024, rock band Queens of the Stone Age made the difficult decision to cancel several upcoming tour dates across Europe. The band attributed this unexpected change to the health concerns surrounding their guitarist and frontman, Josh Homme. So, what's going on? What happened to Josh Homme? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Josh Homme?

Queens of the Stone Age took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, and shared they would be canceling tour dates due to Josh requiring emergency surgery.

According to the social media post, Josh "must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery." The band added, "Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."

The nine-time Grammy Award-nominated band accompanied their announcement with the following caption: "Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you. We apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment."

Additional information regarding Josh's surgery or health was not disclosed. However, in June 2023, he revealed to Revolver that he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Josh Homme has not disclosed the specific type of cancer he has.

During his conversation with Revolver, Josh Homme provided limited information about his cancer. While he didn't specify the type, he did confirm that the surgery to remove it had been successful.

Source: Getty Images

"I never say it can't get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn't advise it. But I do say it can get better," he told the outlet. "Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I'm extremely thankful that I'll get through this, and I'll look back at this as something that's f--ked up — but will have made me better. I'm cool with that. There's a lot of stuff I want to do. And there's a lot of people I want to do that with."