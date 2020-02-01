The Lakers' Tribute to Kobe Bryant Honored the NBA Legend and His Daughter, Gianna

LeBron James — who joined the Lakers in 2018 as a free agent — offered a heartfelt tribute to Kobe ahead of Friday's game. He began by reading off the names of all nine victims of the helicopter crash: John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; Ara Zobayan; and Kobe and Gianna.

LeBron tossed aside a piece of paper on which he had prepared notes for his speech, saying, "Laker nation, man, I will be selling you short if I read off this s--t, so I'm going to go straight from the heart."

He continued: "This is a celebration of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the gettin' up, everything, the countless hours. The determination to be a great as he could be."