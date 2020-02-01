We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
kobe-bryant-gianna-lakers-tribute-1580576598004.jpg
Source: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The Lakers' Tribute to Kobe Bryant Honored the NBA Legend and His Daughter, Gianna

By

Friday, Jan. 31 marked the Los Angeles Lakers' first game since Kobe Bryant's death. Naturally, the franchise of the late NBA legend wanted to pay special tribute to Kobe — and that's exactly what happened both before and during the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed as a result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan 26. That Sunday morning, the helicopter went down in foggy weather conditions; the exact cause of the crash is still unknown.