Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Woman Accuses Football Player Will Witherspoon of Abuse During Relationship — Is He Married? A purported former lover has come forth. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

CW: abuse mention There's never any shortage of controversy when it comes to American football. Whether it's the ever-present concern of physical and mental trauma being inflicted on the players or accounts of verbal and physical abuse from some of the most prominent players in the NFL, it's hard to say whether or not anyone in the league is particularly squeaky clean. As for a player like Will Witherspoon, the past may be back to haunt him in 2024, despite not being active for over a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his NFL career, Will has played for several teams as a linebacker. He previously repped the Carolina Panthers in 2002, the St. Louis Rams in 2006 and later in 2013, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, and the Tennessee Titans in 2010. After retiring in 2014, he would go on to become a sideline reporter for the Rams and later bought the Shire Gate Farm in Owensville, Mo. As of this writing, Will Witherspoon may currently be married. However, a past girlfriend has come forth with accusations.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Will Witherspoon may have a wife, but a supposed ex has some nasty receipts.

According to several reports, Will married a woman named Rebecca, though it's unclear if they are still together. In an interview with NFL Player Engagement, it was revealed that Will bought the aforementioned farm to provide a place of relaxation for himself and his wife. At the time, the two would often go horseback riding while Will expanded the business. He and Rebecca also have three daughters together.

On the surface, Will seems to have a happy. life. However, a woman came forward with accusations and "receipts" of the troubled and abusive relationship that she supposedly had with Will.

Article continues below advertisement

The accusations come from Tori Darling (@toridarlinglife), an influencer with over 23,000 followers on TikTok who posts plenty of wholesome videos and is a staunch advocate of mental health. In late July 2024, Tori began posting a series of videos entitled "Who TF did I almost marry: NFL Edition." In the series, which she claims will total 40 parts, she reveals her side of the abusive relationship she allegedly had with Will in the hopes that the issues will be brought to the attention of the NFL.

@toridarlinglife Part 1 of a 40 part series. Finally telling my story of the horrific and traumatizing relationship I had with an NFL player. I have endured severe DARVO, gaslighting, emotional abuse, mental abuse and extreme financial abuse which is still ocurring to this day. This story is a wild ride that I hope will help others who are stuck in similiar relationships with narcissists. I'm also hoping for change within the NFL and how they handle their former players' issues. #dvsurvivor #nfl #narcissisticrelationship #narcissisticabuserecovery #domesticabuseawareness #survivor #nfltiktok ♬ original sound - Tori Darling

Article continues below advertisement

She claims in her TikToks, "I have endured severe DARVO ["deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender"], gaslighting, emotional abuse, mental abuse, and extreme financial abuse which is still occurring to this day. This story is a wild ride that I hope will help others who are stuck in similar relationships with narcissists." The videos include several text exchanges and photos that place her alongside Will during their relationship.