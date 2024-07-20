Home > Entertainment Where Is Tessa Blanchard Now? Update on Her Life Post-Cancellation "That's really my main focus right now, my happiness. I don’t want to compromise my happiness for anything." By Sarah Kester Jul. 20 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @tessa_blanchard

The last time Tessa Blanchard’s name was in the headlines, she was wrestling with the fallout of being canceled. This took place in 2020 when the now-28-year-old TNA wrestler was accused of making belittling and racist remarks toward other female wrestlers in the industry. Before her cancellation, Tessa’s career was on a meteoric rise, having been the first woman to win the Impact World Championship title. This begs the question: How is Tessa Blanchard now? Here’s a look at her life post-cancellation.

First, a refresher on what ruined Tessa Blanchard’s promising wrestling career.

The controversy that took down Tessa’s career started when she wrote a tweet encouraging women to support other women. But since some believed her tweet was condescending, it opened the floodgates for a sea of backlash. This resulted in several women in pro wrestling accusing Tessa of bullying other females in a belittling and racist manner.

According to Forbes, some of Tessa’s alleged victims included ​​WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green, NWA world women’s champion Allysin Kay, and former Impact Wrestling star Tanea Brooks. Chelsea, for example, accused Tessa of belittling “countless female workers.” Allysin was the one who claimed that Tessa was a racist. She said that Tessa “spat in a black woman’s face in Japan and called her the N-word.” Despite the controversy, Tessa persevered forward and managed to win the Impact World Championship title.

She marked history as the first woman to win the title. However, due to the serious allegations surrounding her, Tessa’s standing in the company was on fragile ground. Around this time, the COVID-19 pandemic caused Tessa to miss appearances on Impact TV. Instead, she relocated to Mexico with her partner, a fellow wrestler who is known as Daga. She was supposed to defend her title in July 2020 for the pay-per-view event Slammiversary.

However, tensions finally boiled over between Tessa and Impact Wrestling when she didn’t submit her promotion for a segment. Tessa was ultimately stripped of her title, and her contract with the company was terminated.

What is Tessa Blanchard doing now?

Tessa may have been down, but she’s starting to get back up. The former Impact World Champion has gotten back into the ring several times. This includes a Hurricane Pro Wrestling Event and an event for Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling. When Sportskeeda told her in a 2022 interview that fans have lost track of what she’s up to, she said, “I kind of do that on purpose. I like to keep some things for me, some things for my family.”

Tessa Blanchard revealed that she was also enrolled in studies at the University of Texas.