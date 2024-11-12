Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Will Witherspoon Apparently Has Multiple Kids from Multiple Women — Get to Know Them All “I want my kids, and all kids really, to grow up in a way that is more in touch with the natural environment." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 12 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Despite retiring from the NFL in 2014, former linebacker Will Witherspoon hasn't stayed out of the spotlight — and not necessarily for the best reasons. In July 2024, influencer Tori Darling (@toridarlinglife) publicly accused Will of being involved in an abusive relationship with her. She then launched a 42-part series spilling all the alleged details, including claims that Will fathered her child as well as another woman's child within just a few months of each other.

The drama resurfaced in November 2024 when Tori shared that she had finally secured child support from Will, a process that can only be described as a tooth-and-nail battle. But wait, isn't Will married with children? If you're curious about his family life, here’s what we know about his kids.

Will Witherspoon has three children with his ex-wife, Rebecca.

Will Witherspoon was married to a woman named Rebecca, and together they have three children. It appears they successfully filed for divorce in 2016, according to court documents viewed by Distractify. In another document identified as a Motion to Modify, which lists "William Witherspoon" as the petitioner and "Rebecca Lynn Witherspoon" as the defendant, a judgment entered in July 2017 required Will to make a lump-sum payment of $5,000.

This includes $1,500 per month in child support for three children, $1,280 for two, and $889 for one child. In addition to the monthly child support payments, he was ordered to cover medical and dental insurance and pay Supplemental Child Support, effective June 1, 2018.

Tori Darling claims that Will Witherspoon fathered her two children.

In addition to the three kids he shares with Rebecca, Will might also have two other children with Tori. In a TikTok posted on Nov. 11, 2024, Tori reveals she has two children with her ex, describing him as someone who "played in the NFL for 12 years, has a working farm featured on TikTok, and a few years ago received an award from his alma mater, the University of Georgia, recognizing his entrepreneurial success."

She explains they share a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, adding, "We've been locked in a court battle for four years now. Custody was settled earlier this year, and we are still figuring out child support."

Tori explained that the reason her custody battle has lasted four years is because Will "hasn't been cooperative and hasn't turned over simple things like tax returns for his business." She says she has the kids for most of the school year, with him getting them every other weekend and splitting summer custody. However, he refuses to pay for half of their extracurricular activities, and since she has them for the majority of the school year, she covers most of their school-related expenses.