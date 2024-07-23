Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Will Witherspoon and Tori Darling's Relationship: What We Know so Far Tori has accused Will of some alarming things. By Jamie Lee Jul. 23 2024, Published 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; TikTok/@toridarlinglife

Over on TikTok, a story has been unfolding in a series of videos posted by a woman named Tori Darling. In these videos, Tori breaks down her allegedly "horrific and traumatizing relationship" with an NFL player.

Tori revealed that the football player in question was Will Witherspoon. Her videos — which she's calling "Who TF Did I Almost Marry: NFL Addition" — are ongoing, with the promise of around 40 videos to tell the full tale. As of this writing, she only has a handful of videos up, but here's what we've gathered so far from their relationship timeline.

Source: TikTok/@toridarlinglife

1990s: Will Witherspoon and Tori Darling meet in high school.

Tori said she and William went to high school together. She was on the dance team and graduated in 1997, while William was on the football team and graduated in 1998.

2012: Will Witherspoon reaches out to Tori Darling.

Around this time, both Will and Tori were divorced from their previous respective marriages. Will then reached out to her, and the two began a flirtatious friendship via messages.

@toridarlinglife Part 1 of a 40 part series. Finally telling my story of the horrific and traumatizing relationship I had with an NFL player. I have endured severe DARVO, gaslighting, emotional abuse, mental abuse and extreme financial abuse which is still ocurring to this day. This story is a wild ride that I hope will help others who are stuck in similiar relationships with narcissists. I'm also hoping for change within the NFL and how they handle their former players' issues. #dvsurvivor #nfl #narcissisticrelationship #narcissisticabuserecovery #domesticabuseawareness #survivor #nfltiktok

Summer 2013: Will Witherspoon and Tori Darling meet up in person as friends.

Meeting in person for the first time since they were teens, Will and Tori hung out together with some other friends from high school. Tori says they kissed, but nothing else happened. She assured him she wasn't a "hookup girl."

April 2014: Will Witherspoon and Tori Darling go out on their first date.

The day after their first date, they hung out with a friend of Will's who was like a mother figure in his life. That friend said to Tori, "I've never seen him like this with anyone else." Tori says Will acted like a gentleman as their long-distance relationship kicked off. (She was in Florida, he was in St. Louis.)

Summer 2014: Tori Darling first learns that Will Witherspoon cheated on her.

Tori learned via some pictures on Facebook that Will had previously cheated while he was visiting France. Tori was ready to call it quits, but she says his friends rallied around Tori and tried to get them back together, claiming the other woman was the problem, not Will. Tori reconciled with Will, and his grand gestures throughout the year and into the following year had her thinking things were smooth sailing.

Around June 2015: Tori Darling and Will Witherspoon find out they're expecting a baby.

Tori says that Will promised her marriage was around the corner, so they tried for a baby around April–May 2024, and were soon delighted to find out that Tori was expecting. They tried to get the legal issues sorted with her trying to move her kids to St. Louis, and by December, Will was being listed as a "fiance" in court docs. Tori finished nursing school during this time period too.

December 2015: Tori Darling moves with her kids to St. Louis to live with Will Witherspoon

With the court's OK in allowing Tori to move states with her kids, she packed up and moved with her children to join Will and his kids in St. Louis.

As of now, we'll have to wait to see what else Tori says in her future videos, but she has said that things get extremely "messy."