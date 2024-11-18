Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL How Much Is NFL Quarterback Tommy DeVito Worth? A Look at His Earnings and Salary Tommy DeVito collects an average salary of $901,667 — at least until his contract expires after 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 18 2024, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Quarterback Tommy DeVito made his NFL debut on Oct. 29, 2023, with the New York Giants, although he had signed with the team in May 2023. He signed a three-year contract worth $2,705,000 at 25, with an average salary of $901,667, according to Spotrac. And in case you're wondering, no, he's not related to actor Danny DeVito.

Article continues below advertisement

While Tommy is making waves in the NFL, he’s also gaining recognition for his fashion game, which fluctuates between high-end Louis Vuitton and streetwear brand MNML. As one Instagram user put it under a post shared by Tommy, "TOMMY DEVITO HA[S] THE BEST OUTFITS IN THE NFL." So, with an impressive contract and standout fashion choices, the real question is: What’s Tommy DeVito’s net worth? Huddle up and find out!

What is Tommy DeVito's net worth?

Tommy DeVito's exact net worth is unknown, but based on his three-year, $2.705 million contract with a $10,000 signing bonus, his estimated net worth is around $1.35 million. His expected career earnings through 2024 are $1.59 million, according to Spotrac. The Giants originally signed Tommy as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2023. As a rookie, he played in nine games and started six, completing 114 of 178 passes, according to his bio on the Giants' official website.

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy DeVito Quarterback for the New York Giants Net worth: $1.35 million Tommy DeVito began his NFL career in May 2023 and made his NFL debut in October 2023. Tommy made headlines in December 2023 for still living with his parents in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and he clearly isn’t ashamed of it. Birthdate: Aug. 7, 1998 Birthplace: Livingston, N.J. Education: Attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School, spent five years at Syracuse, and then transferred to Illinois for his final season in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

After being waived, he was signed to the practice squad in August 2023. By October, he was promoted to the Giants's active roster and made his official NFL debut when he filled in for an injured Tyrod Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement

In terms of accolades, Tommy is still early in his career but has already earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in December 2023 after a standout performance in a Dec. 11 game against Green Bay, where he completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. Another notable career moment for Tommy was becoming the first Giants rookie quarterback to win three consecutive starts since 1979, when Phil Simms won four in a row.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Tommy DeVito from?

Tommy was born on Aug. 7, 1998, in Livingston, N.J. Standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds, according to his Giants bio, he’s quickly making a name for himself in the NFL.

Despite his growing fortune, Tommy still lives at home with his parents, Tom and Alexandra DeVito. The close proximity to MetLife Stadium and the Giants' practice facility makes for a convenient commute.

Article continues below advertisement