Why Does Giants QB Tommy DeVito Still Live With His Parents? It's the Cutlets Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants still lives at home with his parents. Why? The quarterback explains his reasoning, and, well, it's awesome. By Melissa Willets Dec. 12 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The Gist: New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito loves living at home with his parents.

He isn't shy about sharing all the things his mom still does for him.

Fans are embracing Tommy's lifestyle by giving him some hilarious nicknames.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito makes more per week than many Americans earn in a year. People would think that he owns a big mansion and is out living large, right?

But the professional athlete still lives at home with his parents. Many sports fans and people in general want to know why. The reason is hilarious. Details ahead.

Source: Getty Images

So, why does Tommy DeVito live at home with his parents?

He may like to take charge on the field, but New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito prefers to be taken care of at home. Yes, the superstar NFL player still lives at home with his parents, despite earning a jaw-dropping $44,000 per week, as reported by CNBC.

The rookie told ESPN that the decision to bunk up with his parents is "a no-brainer" for him. "Everything that I need is there at the house," the winning QB said in November 2023 ahead of leading his team to victory against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11.

"The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position," Tommy continued. "There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."

He went on to hilariously detail, "I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets, and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

🤌🏼🇮🇹🏈You think Tommy DeVito got any left over chicken cutlets to celebrate the #NYGiants win? Well, there WERE 300 cutlets at the DeVito Family Tailgate along with #TommyCutlets t-shirts, beer & cookies. I caught up with his proud parents Alexandra & Tom, and his brother Max. pic.twitter.com/DogjqOwIfV — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) December 12, 2023

Fans love Tommy DeVito's obsession with chicken cutlets.

Tommy has become known as "the cutlet king" to his many fans, who rooted him on when he took the top position and led the Giants to victory against the Green Bay Packers in a lead-up match to the 2023 playoffs.

In fact, at that particular tailgate, the DeVito family gave out chicken cutlets to fans who were pregaming near MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, as far as the new star's plans to move out, well, it seems he doesn't have any.

Tommy is in good company to be fair. According to Statista, as much as 12 percent of females aged 25 to 34 still live in their parents' homes. In the same age range, 18 percent of males are enjoying mom's chicken cutlets, laundry service, and bed-making.

As for Tommy's counterparts on other NFL teams, well, they aren't getting the benefit of dinners from mom quite like "Tommy Cutlets." For instance, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes resides with his wife and two kids on an 8-acre compound in Missouri, per Architectural Digest.