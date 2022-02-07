Who Is Joe Burrow Dating? Details on the Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback's Girlfriend

On Feb. 13, 2022, the spotlight will be on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he attempts to lead his team to victory against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

While thousands of fans will be rooting for the 25-year-old NFL superstar who went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, many people are wondering if Joe celebrated the shocking overtime win with anyone special.