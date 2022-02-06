Viral Photo of a University’s Classroom vs. Its Football Locker Room Sparks Debate

It's why college football coaches and staff typically pull in way fatter salaries than professors. The average yearly income for a tenured professor at a University is anywhere from $120,000-$145,000, while some coaches can make $2 million a year and receive bonuses that net them way more money than that.

Then there's the fact that the NCAA is basically a testing ground for pro-level talent. For example, Joe Burrow was hot stuff down at LSU and everyone knew it. He ends up playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and now he's leading the team to a Super Bowl.