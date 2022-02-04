Years ago, Jack Black went on television and shared a bespoke McDonald's order of his: the McSurf & Turf deluxe. The amalgamation combined a cheeseburger, a fish filet, and a chicken sandwich all in one.\n\nIt was a bold, calorie-defying concoction that captivated the hearts, minds, and arteries of all who saw it, and there were probably many Americans who went to go and try the meal for themselves.McDonald's has had some success in recent years by featuring the "custom orders" of celebrities and known figures. Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Meal, for example, had people ordering quarter pounders with cheese with added bacon and lettuce along with fries that he dipped in barbecue sauce and a Sprite.Other artists had their own meals featured as well and although McDonald's has always allowed customers to remix their meals (like adding Mac Sauce and shredded lettuce to a triple cheeseburger to get a three patty wonder instead of a middle filling of bread), the chain has recently begun highlighting this fact in a bid to get more people customizing orders.\n\nLike the Land Air & Sea Sandwich, but one individual who purchased it wasn't exactly enthused with the way it was presented to them.In a now-viral TikTok, posted by Anna Kathryn Kasson, the video shows a man she calls her husband calling up McDonald's to complain that his Land Air & Sea didn't come pre-assembled. Instead, McDonald's gave him a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-o-Fish sandwich.In a text overlay on the video, Anna writes, "When your husband calls McDonald's corporate to request a refund because the new Land Air & Sea sandwich comes as three separate sandwiches."In the video, the man is talking to what sounds like a service rep from the company, he says pointedly, "It was not one sandwich. It was apparently three sandwiches that I had to make myself into a Land Air & Sea. If I wanted to make my own sandwich, I would have stayed home and made my own sandwich."He went on to say that he was "very unhappy" about the way his order came through, and a ton of TikTokers shared their own opinions on the matter, as is usually the case with recorded squabbles on the platform.Some folks thought that the individual was overreacting about the entire thing as "it literally says build it yourself. A refund? How about you read?" one commenter quipped.What they were probably referring to was the copy on McDonald's website: "Order them by name, build them by hand and hack the McDonald’s menu because this isn’t our menu, it’s yours." \n\nPerhaps the man didn't think the "build" part of it wasn't meant to be taken literally.Other users called the man a "McKaren" but then there were those who pointed out the fact that the company's menu hacks website shows the sandwich already assembled.\n\nWhat do you think? Is he being a McDiva? Or would you want your sandwich pre-assembled if you were to get it?