DoorDash Customer Hires Driver as Private Investigator by Ordering Food to Another House

DoorDash Customer Hires Driver as Private Investigator by Ordering Food to Another HouseBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 3 2022, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
There are fewer things that'll fill you with more anxiety than the thought that your significant other is seeing someone else behind your back. You try your best not to jump to conclusions. You pep talk yourself and go through a bunch of mental gymnastics to not orchestrate different ways of "catching them in the act."
Will you snoop on their phone? Drive-by their job to see if their car is in the parking lot during their lunch break? Are they at work? If they went out with their friends, what restaurant or bar did they go to?
Or maybe you try to check their followers on social media to see if any new people popped up in their list that may be taking their time away from you?
Or you could do what this DoorDash customer did and hire a food delivery driver to go by their house, snap a photo of it so you can see which cars are parked outside.
That's what Bryant Shotwell Jr. said one individual requested after ordering a single Lemonade from Wendy's to deliver it to what people assumed was their significant other's address.
Bryant says that the customer "gifted" them lemonade and a tip (the customer paid $13 for a $6.25 order) asked for just that: a drive-by the house and some information.
"This customer ordered something to someone else’s house just to check to see if there are any cars outside. Some people changing the game, man."
A screenshot of the customer's text reads, "drive past the house and send me a picture of the house and whatever cars are there." The driver did just that and the DoorDash user thanked them for their compliance in the snooping matter.
Bryant hashtagged the video with "#sneakylink #wouldyoudoit" and it appears like many commenters would.
There were a lot of people who applauded the man's inventiveness in asking a DoorDash driver to basically be their eyes and ears. "I get paid and get a lemonade to snoop? Lol I’d be down," @nishaohnisha_ wrote.
Others joked saying, "it's the rent-a-wingman special."
@dekheya1993 wrote, "I’m dead as hell bro 😂she definitely change the game would’ve never thought to do this."
But there were others who thought that the customer in question may have been a stalker and that the DoorDash driver could've been enabling this person's unhealthy obsession with another.
Tanya Givens wrote, "I get paid to deliver, I am not setting myself up for liability if the customer is crazy."
Another user who goes by Maria writes, "I wouldn't. I have known too many people with crazy stalkers for this to not throw up."
"everyone saying she changed the game, and I'm just wondering... what game, you mean stalking someone? the heck y'all doing this day n age," user @kenny_boyoo.
What do you think? Is Bryant potentially endangering anybody by snooping? Or are they not doing anything that Google Maps cars aren't doing, snapping pictures for its satellite feature while just driving on public roads? While it's perfectly legal to take a picture of someone's house, some would argue that the known intent of the customer, along with a record of that correspondence might complicate things.