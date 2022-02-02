Labor fairness has always been a hot topic of discussion, but it seems like more and more folks are talking about the treatment of service workers than ever before in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivery drivers have been sharing the pitfalls of their vocations on various social media platforms, chief among them TikTok, and there have been tons of rallying calls to raise the minimum wage for food service workers.And while there are a lot of fast food businesses offering incentives to employees to sign on and deal with customers, that hasn't curbed accusations of workplace exploitation from folks all over the internet who are arguing that many companies could pay their workers more competitive wages but would rather opt to give more money and bonuses to higher-ups rather than reward its ground-level workforce.TikToker Denycia has highlighted an employee promotion from Dominos that's offering a $10,000 raffle-style prize for drivers who work 60 consecutive days delivering food for the fast-food pizza giant.\n\nThe bonus is being offered at a variety of locations and comes with a few stipulations: employees must officially clock into each and every shift for an uninterrupted 60 days without being late.She went on to say that there were at least 19 different Dominos stores across 14 separate cities in Indiana and Kentucky in the United States that offered the promotion. If multiple drivers qualify for the prize, then the $10,000 would be split up between them.She blasted the contest in a now-viral TikTok clip stating, "If there are numerous people that participated and made it to the end, they divvy that $10,000 up evenly amongst all of the employees. And then start another round. [The promotion is] so insulting to the working class."Denycia urged viewers to "boycott Dominos" and penned in the video's caption: "Here's a thought, maybe pay your employees living wages."\n\n"People that are a part of this competition have a minimum 60 days, minimum two months, and the contest concludes at 90 days," she clarified in follow-up TikTok videos.There were several other TikTok users who tagged Domino's social media accounts expressing their distaste for the promotion. One user called it a "nightmare" while others highlighted that the cities in which the event is taking place are constantly being hit with snow during this time of the year which could make speedy deliveries, regardless of the weather a dangerous prospect for delivery drivers.Others thought that Denycia was being overdramatic in her posts, stating that the promotion only stipulates that workers have to work 3 hour shifts: "I mean it also says you only have to work 3 hrs 🤷🏻 I work 8+ 6 days a week so 3hrs 7 days a week is nothing . Drivers also make hella bank on tips," @pastelfairygutz penned.Others echoed the commenter's sentiment: "It says 3 hours a day though, so what? And it’s not mandatory, kinda strange to get offended by it."\n\nIn a series of updates, Denycia stated that it appears many Facebook and online advertisements for the promotion have been deleted online, it's unclear whether or not Dominos corporate caught wind of the Survivor Challenge and pulled the plug, or individual franchises have decided to do so themselves.What do you think? Do you believe that the Survivor Challenge is an insult to workers and exploitative of delivery drivers? Or do you think that working 3 hours delivering a pizza for 60 days straight for a piece of a $10,000 pie, or maybe the whole thing isn't a bad deal?