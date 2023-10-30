Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Is Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito Related to Actor Danny DeVito? Let's Investigate Giants third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito shares a last name with a Hollywood legend. Is Tommy related to the 'It's Always Sunny' star? By Joseph Allen Oct. 30 2023, Published 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Tommy hails from New Jersey, close to Met Life Stadium, and played college football at Syracuse.

Tommy scored a touchdown during the Oct. 29, 2023, game against the Jets after coming in for Tyrod Taylor, but the Giants ultimately lost the game.

Because football is a sport filled with injury, you never know who might show up during a give game. During the Oct. 29, 2023, meeting between the NY Giants and the NY Jets, Tyrod Taylor, who was starting for the Giants in lieu of their actual starter Daniel Jones (already hurt), got hurt himself, which meant that they had to bring in third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Tommy has not seen a lot of snaps in the NFL, in part because two guys have to be hurt for him to play some minutes. When he finally did take the field, though, some wondered whether the quarterback may be in any way related to an actor with the same last name.

Is Tommy DeVito related to Danny DeVito?

Though it's always possible they are distantly related, Tommy and Danny are not closely related. Tommy is a rookie quarterback who the Giants picked up as an undrafted free agent, and he just happens to share a last name with a very famous actor. Tommy played for Syracuse through much of college, and even started for the school before he suffered a season-ending leg injury that ended his season.

In 2022, he transferred to Illinois, where he put up career-high numbers during the season. He had 2,650 passing yards, 15 TDs, and a mere four interceptions during that season, and also rushed for six touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2023's draft, and was picked up by the Giants afterward. Tommy was picked up as a third-string quarterback, and has spent all of his career to date sitting behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, who are both far more experienced in the league.

During the Oct. 29, 2023, game, though, Daniel Jones was already not starting because of a neck injury from a previous game, and Tyrod hurt himself during the game, which left the Giants with only one option for the quarterback spot. Tommy did manage to score a touchdown, but the Giants ultimately lost the game to the Jets after taking it into overtime, where the Jets scored a field goal.

Tommy DeVito making his NFL debut at QB for the @Giants. #NYJvsNYG pic.twitter.com/2o1i7vKLOx — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023

Tommy's future in the league is uncertain, but Giants fans may appreciate that he grew up just 20 miles from the stadium where he now plays. Tommy is a true New Jersey Italian, and many were eager to make jokes about how random it seemed that someone with that name was starting in the NFL.