Don't Worry, 'Good Morning Football' Fans — the Show Isn't Canceled!

It won't surprise you to learn that Good Morning Football was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic — basically every show was! A few months after the country first started going into lockdown mode, new episodes of Good Morning Football stopped airing. And, naturally, people started to panic.

"Where are you guys??? I can live with a pandemic but not without KB and GMFB..." one fan tweeted. Adding, "Not to be dramatic; man crush and all jokes aside, you are a source of light in my life during a difficult time personally so thank you for what you do."

Another person posted, "Was @gmfb canceled? I haven't seen it on tv in a while! #GoodMorningFootball."

However, fans needn't have worried. GMFB wasn't canceled. The team simply took a short break ahead of the NFL season's official start date in September. On July 7, 2020, Kyle posted: "Brief summer break, dude. Fear not. We'll be back on Monday."