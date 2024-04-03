Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL The Bills Traded Star Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans — How Much Is He Worth? Stefon Diggs will be one of the highest paid players on the Houston Texans' team. He'll make three times as much as the quarterback. By Brandon Charles Apr. 3 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As of 2024, Stefon Diggs is one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. The elite athlete helped bolster the Buffalo Bills almost into the Super Bowl and the Houston Texans are hoping he can do the same with stellar second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With the news of Stefon moving from the cold and cruel climate of Highmark Stadium in Buffalo to the dome-controlled temps of NRG Stadium in Houston, it has us wondering about number 14’s net worth. Keep reading for all of the details.

What is Stefon Diggs's net worth?

According to a May 8, 2022, Forbes profile, Stefon’s net worth at the time was $38.7 million. That included his football earnings through 2021 and endorsement deals with Jordan Brand, Marvel Studios, and Snickers. According to his contract breakdowns on Spotrac, he made $24,565,000 in 2022 and $24,415,000 in 2023, bringing his NFL earnings, as of now, to $107,605,421. Considering Stefon has to pay agents, managers, taxes, etc., it's safe to say he's worth roughly $80 million–$90 million today.

Based on his current contract, Stefon will make another $106,203,000, as long as he makes the roster in 2027. That will bring his football earnings to $213,808,421. Although unlikely, there's still the potential for Stefon to get another contract after 2027 when he'll be 34 years old. That's not bad for a guy who was drafted in the fifth round, 146 overall, in 2015.

Stefon Diggs Football player Net worth: $80 million–$90 million Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver for the Houston Texans. He played his first eight NFL seasons for the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. He has made four Pro Bowls and made the NFL Top 100 in the last six seasons. Birth Name: Stefon Marsean Diggs Birthdate: Nov. 29, 1993 Birthplace: Gaithersburg, Md. Mother: Stephanie Diggs Father: Aron Diggs Children: Nova Diggs, Shiloh Diggs Education: University of Maryland

The Bills trading Stefon Diggs was all but inevitable.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills will receive the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. While a trade breaking on Twitter isn’t exactly new or news, it's fun to poke around to see what the athlete in question was recently sharing. The night before the trade news, Stefon teased a potential move to warmer climates.

Stefon Diggs last night: pic.twitter.com/R9Q4kEzj8b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

The most interesting aspect of the trade is the timing.

Pro Football Talk points out that by trading Stefon before June 1, the Bills will be responsible for $31 million of dead money in their 2024 salary cap. According to ESPN's Stats & Information research, it's the highest-known dead money charge ever for a wide receiver in any season.

NBC’s Mike Florio points out that the timing may have been a large factor in the move. “It’s possible, if not likely, that the Texans wanted to do it now so that Diggs will be on the team for the full extent of the off-season program. If the Bills had no better offers, and if the Texans were going to walk away if the trade didn’t happen now, the Bills had no choice.”

It seems like the Bills just wanted to move on from one of the game’s best receivers. ABC News points out Diggs is one of two receivers to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons, along with Tyreek Hill.

The Texans’ odds have gone up since acquiring Stefon.