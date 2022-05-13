Kay Adams is Leaving 'Good Morning Football,' but Where Is She Headed Next?By Joseph Allen
May. 13 2022, Published 9:47 a.m. ET
After a six year run, Kay Adams recently announced that she'll be leaving the show on May 13. Kay was part of the team that originally launched the NFL Network morning show in 2016, and comes just nine months after Nate Burleson left the program for a job on CBS. The move came as a shock to many, and left some wondering why Kay had decided to leave the show after six years.
Why did Kay Adams leave 'Good Morning Football'?
Although Kay discussed her run with the show on Thursday, she didn't make it clear why she had decided to leave. “It’s nostalgic for sure,” she said when discussing her run as one of the show's hosts. “This week, we’ve been through so many studios and so many moments, and a million costume changes."
She said she felt proud of the show, and discussed how far it had come since it was initially launched.
“To get to where it is now, this credible, reputable Emmy-nominated, should be Emmy-winning program is a really big accomplishment for the four of us," Kay said.
It's clear that there's no love lost between Kay and the NFL Network, and it's possible that this change has been coming for some time. In the moment, though, it likely felt like a pretty sudden change to NFL Network viewers.
Where is Kay Adams going next?
In announcing her departure, Kay didn't give any firm indications of where she would be headed next, and no official news has been released about what her next job may be. In April, The New York Post reported on a rumor suggesting that she could be headed to Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage following her departure from Good Morning Football. Kay had also mentioned during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show that her contract was expiring in May.
Kay's last show will be May 13.
Kay's final show will be Friday, May 13, and on her social media feeds, she encouraged her fans to tune in to say farewell. "I just wanted to invite everyone tomorrow to watch our show and celebrate my last episode. My last three hours here on Good Morning Football," she said.
“I really want it to be a bit of a party… It’s been sourced. It’s been confirmed, and now you can put spit out the words Will [Selva] that it is my last show.”
Prior to working for the NFL Network, Kay worked for FanDuel and was also a reporter for NBC Sports. While she may not have a definite future ahead of her, it seems like her career is on an upward trajectory.
Wherever she pops up next, it seems Kay will have a following that goes with her. She's got more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. She may not be one of the biggest names in sports journalism just yet, but at just 36 years old, Kay has plenty of time to become an even more established brand.