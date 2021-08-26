'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson to Start a New Gig

It's the end of an era.

Nate Burleson, the mightily talented wide receiver who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions before becoming a commentator and analyst at NFL, has finished taping his last episode for Good Morning Football.

Equally tactful on the football field and in the broadcasting studio, Nate traded his coveted job at NFL for an even bigger opportunity. So, what's next? Why is Nate leaving Good Morning Football?