'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson to Start a New Gig

'Good Morning Football' Host Nate Burleson to Start a New GigBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 26 2021, Updated 4:52 p.m. ET
It's the end of an era.
Nate Burleson, the mightily talented wide receiver who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions before becoming a commentator and analyst at NFL, has finished taping his last episode for Good Morning Football.
Equally tactful on the football field and in the broadcasting studio, Nate traded his coveted job at NFL for an even bigger opportunity. So, what's next? Why is Nate leaving Good Morning Football?
Why did Nate Burleson leave 'Good Morning Football'?
It's for a new gig. Nate was named the new co-host of CBS This Morning on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Come September, he will be joining the likes of Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil. Nate will be replacing Anthony Mason, a CBS veteran who will continue working as a reporter on culture. Before making the switch permanent, Nate appeared as a guest host on CBS This Morning in May and June 2021, when Tony was on parental leave.
Nate exited his lucrative role on Good Morning Football to make time for the new opportunity. As part of his agreement with CBS, he will also appear on Nickelodeon. Additionally, he will continue to contribute to The NFL Today as a sports analyst, a role he has had since fall 2017.
Nate said goodbye to Kay Adams, Kyle Brandt, and Peter Schrager on a recent episode of Good Morning Football.
"One of my biggest regrets in my career playing [for] 11 years is that I didn't win a Super Bowl. It bothered me for a long time, until I met you guys," Nate said. "I thought we're going to get every trophy, every award, because I feel like this show is the best in the business."
"It's one of my biggest regrets that we didn't take [any of] those awards home," Nate added. "I'm a little sad we might not have the chance to after this."
Nate exited 'Good Morning Football,' but he will appear on 'NFL GameDay' and 'NFL Total Access.'
In addition to his work for CBS This Morning, The NFL Today, and Nickelodeon, Nate will also appear on NFL shows such as NFL GameDay and NFL Total Access, per CBS News. What's more, he is slated to provide on-site coverage of Super Bowl week, the NFL Honors, and others.
Nate made the switch from football to broadcasting in the 2010s. He announced his retirement in 2014, and new opportunities soon emerged. By 2017, he started appearing on programs like That Other Pregame Show, Good Morning Football, and The NFL Today.
He made his first appearance as a studio analyst on NFL on CBS in 2018, turning the role into an instant success. He brings an immensely charismatic personality and years' worth of experience to his new role as the co-host on CBS This Morning. Chances are, he will be named the host of The NFL Today in the blink of an eye.