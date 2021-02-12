J.J. Watt Is on a Mission for a Super Bowl Ring Without the Houston Texans

When a beloved all-star player packs their bags and says goodbye to their longtime team, fans usually have a tougher time with the change than the players themselves. Trading players, contracts ending, and salary caps are just part of professional sports, but it still hits hard when athletes come and go.

Take Tom Brady for example. When he ended his time with the New England Patriots, fans were in a frenzy. There is something unsettling about a legacy player wearing another team’s jersey (a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey no less!). The same can be said about three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt , who announced that his time with the Houston Texans has finally come to an end. So, why is he leaving? There could be a few reasons.

J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans organization came to a mutual understanding.

J.J. took to Twitter to tell fans personally that he was moving on from the Houston Texans. In a video message via Twitter, he explained that he asked the McNair family for his release and they "mutually agreed to part ways."

There is no question that J.J. has become one of the most beloved players in Texans history, and the feeling has been mutual, according to J.J. Watt. In the emotional message, he expressed his love for the people of Houston.

"The city of Houston has been unbelievable to me," he said. "I just want you guys to know I love you, I appreciate you. I appreciate the McNair family for giving me my first chance in the NFL. I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who'd never really been to Texas before, and now I can't imagine my life without Texas in it."

