Is Tim Tebow Trying to Reignite His NFL Career After Retiring From Baseball?

In February 2021, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow announced his retirement from professional baseball. In 2016, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball for the first time since playing during his junior year of high school. The 33-year-old reached Triple-A levels for the New York Mets in 2019, and since then played 77 games, batted a healthy .163, homered four times, and finished his career with a .223 average over 287 games.

In a statement on Twitter, Tim wrote, "I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans, and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time, I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose."

Many are curious why Tim retired from the New York Mets, and whether he left in order to return to the NFL. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what Tim Tebow might be up to next.

"Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I'll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM," he went on to say.

Tim Tebow retired from baseball because he's been called "in other directions."

It seems that Tim Tebow's career is taking him in a completely different direction from baseball, and that would be back to the NFL. It's not what you think, though, because Tim will not be coming back to the NFL to play in the quarterback position as he did from 2010 to 2015. In the 2010 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos traded up to select the quarterback as the 25th overall pick in the first round. A year later, Tim was the starting quarterback for the team who led them to the playoffs.

Source: TWITTER

However, after the 2011 season, he never played another down for the Broncos. After leaving Denver, Tim had a brief stint with the New York Giants and the New England Patriots before his quarterback career came to an end. From what we know now, Tim is trying to come back to the NFL as a tight end. According to ESPN, the Jacksonville Jaguars are projected to sign Tim in the coming weeks on a one-year contract.