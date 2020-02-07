We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jessica Mendoza Has Stepped Down From Her Role With the Mets

Former softball player and current sports commentator Jessica Mendoza recently found herself in some hot water with the Mets. Jessica, who was both a special advisor for the New York Mets and an ESPN analyst, was criticized for some comments she made about the Astros.

It's speculated that this is why Jessica has now made her next move in the sports world. If you're not up to date, here's what happened.

What happened to Jessica Mendoza? Here's why she left her position with the Mets.

Jessica found herself facing massive backlash after making some negative comments about the Astros' sign-stealing system. The comments came after MLB released a nine-page investigation into the incident.

She publicly criticized Astros' pitcher Mike Fiers for taking the allegations to The Atlantic, forcing MLB to conduct the investigation.