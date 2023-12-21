Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Tyreek Hill Became a Father to 3 Different Kids With Just as Many Women in 2023 Tyreek Hill has multiple children and baby mothers. Here’s what to know about his 2023 paternity lawsuit against two exes. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 21 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is widely known for his “Cheetah”-like skills on the football field. However, in 2023, sports fans got a glimpse into what the 29-year-old (b. March 1, 1994) does during his off-season. Tyreek’s personal life made headlines when several women filed separate paternity suits regarding more assistance with child support for their newborn babies.

Before the lawsuits, Tyreek already had many children and baby mothers. Additionally, the NFL star became a married man to someone who isn’t any of his kids’ mothers. Here’s what to know about Tyreek’s family!

How many kids does Tyreek Hill have?

Tyreek became a part of the NFL in 2016 when he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL draft. Since then, the Pearson, Ga. native has made multiple headlines for his relationships away from his football fame. During his career, Tyreek has fathered six children, three of whom were born in 2023, per The New York Post.

According to The Sun, Tyreek was already a father of three children he welcomed with his ex-fiancee, Crystal Espinal before his three newborns came — Zev Carter and twins Nakeem and Nyla.

Tyreek has shown or mentioned his children on numerous occasions. In a November 2023 episode of his podcast, It Needed to be Said, Tyreek shared that, out of all of his kids, he would leave his $40 million fortune to his daughter, Nyla. Tyreek also sporadically shows himself in daddy mode in between workouts.

However, fans seldom see Tyreek’s kids on his main timeline since he tries to keep that part of his life private. Unfortunately, due to his past and recent disputes with his baby's mothers, his hopes for a quiet personal life rarely come true.

Who are Tyreek’s baby’s mothers?

Tyreek has had multiple battles with the women he’s fathered his children with, and according to Heavy, Tyreek and his ex, Crystal Espinal, the mother of his first three kids, had multiple incidents of domestic violence, including a 2015 case where Tyreek pleaded guilty to choking Crystal while she was pregnant. Tyreek and Crystal have since moved past their issues, and he is reportedly active in his children’s lives. Tyreek also pays Crystal $13,500 in child support.

Despite his and Crystal’s attempt to co-parent their children, Tyreek’s problems with two of his baby mothers came in December 2023. During that time, two of the women, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker, accused Tyreek of not paying an adequate amount of child support for their children.

Brittany, a TikTok content creator, gave birth to her son, Soul Corazon Hill, in February 2023. In her claim against Tyreek, she called the money she receives from Tyreek to support their son “woefully inadequate” compared to his reported $40 million salary. According to the lawsuit, she and Tyreek live “starkly” different lives, as she “is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support.”

Tyreek’s fourth baby mother, Kimberly, is also suing for more money and claimed in court documents that Tyreek has shown “utter and abject unconcern” for their daughter, Trae Love Hill, born in June 2023. She added in her claim that Tyreek is “failing to act as a parent” to their child.

Despite Brittany and Kimberly’s separate lawsuits, another of his more recent baby mothers, Camille Valmon, feels no need to take legal action against Tyreek. The influencer posted several baby bump photos during her pregnancy at Tyreek’s games before giving birth to their son, Tyreek Jr., in March 2023. Since her birth, Camille has continued supporting Tyreek, telling The Daily Mail her ex is a “great father to all of his children.”

“I can't speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship because it's simply none of my business,” Camille said. “But what I will say is he is a great father not only to our son but to all his children.”

Who is Tyreek Hill’s wife?