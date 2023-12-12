Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Tommy DeVito's Agent Is the Latest Piece of the Giants Quarterback's Mythos Tommy DeVito is having something of a miracle run with the New York Giants, and everything from his Italian family to his agent have gone viral. By Joseph Allen Dec. 12 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@seanstellatoses; ESPN

The Gist: Tommy DeVito has become a viral sensation in the NFL, and his agent, Sean Stellato, is the latest reason why.

Sean is a long-time sports agent and was dressed in a pinstripe black suit and a fedora during the Dec. 11, 2023, game against the Packers.

Commentators on the broadcast and online were quick to make a meme out of Sean's outfit and the entire Tommy DeVito phenomenon.

Almost every New York Giants fan seems to understand on some fundamental level that Tommy DeVito isn't the answer to their problems. Even so, it's hard to deny that it has been fun to watch the rookie quarterback, who still lives with his family in New Jersey, go on something of a winning tear.

Tommy's biggest moment in the spotlight to date came during a Monday Night Football victory against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11, 2023, which was also the moment the world was introduced to the rookie's agent, a man who looks like he came straight out of central casting.

Who is Tommy DeVito's agent?

Tommy's agent, a man named Sean Stellato, received all the attention during the Giants' 24-22 win over the Packers. Before the game, Sean could be seen conferring with his client on the sideline while he was on the phone dressed in a black pinstripe suit with a matching black turtleneck and a black fedora on his head.

Sean got a lot of attention during the broadcast, including from the broadcasters themselves. “This guy, the agent, may break the internet,” Joe Buck said when cameras cut to Tommy's family during the third quarter. Peyton Manning, a hall of famer in his own right, said, "He looks like Johnny Fontane from The Godfather." Sean's outfit was just the latest piece of a viral story that has taken the internet by storm, as his client has ripped off three wins in a row for the Giants.

Who is Sean Stellato anyway?

Sean works as Tommy's agent, and Tommy said that he likes to think of his agent as the agent version of one of the most famous fictional athletes in history. “Sean is always in my corner and will do whatever it takes to help me with my career on and off the field,” Tommy said, via Nick Giannino of The Salem News. “He is the Italian Stallion of sports agents.”

The great @seanstellato with an awesome fit for tonight’s game.



Sean reps #Giants standout QB Tommy Devito pic.twitter.com/nu9x4hJXjV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 12, 2023

Sean may just now be getting his first moment in the spotlight, but he has been working as a sports agent for decades and is about to be inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to Tommy, Sean's client list includes former Washington and Cowboys running back Alfred Morris, former Giants running back Shaun Draughn, ex-Patriots punter Ryan Allen, former Eagles defensive end Bryan Braman, and former Seahawks cornerback Tye Smith.