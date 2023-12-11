Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Retired Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck Has Died at 52 After Falling at His Home Former Tennessee Titan Frank Wycheck is dead at just 52 years old, and many who remember him want to know what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Dec. 11 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Frank Wycheck died on Dec. 9, 2023, after falling and hitting his head at his home in Tennessee.

Frank played in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans for eight seasons and was a part of the Music City Miracle, a famous play from 2000.

Frank was also the color analyst for Tennessee Titans radio.

Fans of the Tennessee Titans and football fans in general are in mourning following the news that Frank Wycheck, a former tight end with the team, died at just 52 years old. Frank was a member of the Titans Ring of Honor and was with the franchise as it transitioned from the Houston Oilers to the Tennessee Titans.

Following the news that Frank had died, many wanted to learn more about the exact circumstances surrounding his death, and what his cause of death was. Here's everything we know about his death, and what may have explained it.

What was Frank Wycheck's cause of death?

According to a statement from his family, Frank died after falling in his home and hitting his head. He was reportedly found unresponsive later in the day on Dec. 9, 2023. There was no explanation as to why Frank may have fallen, but it seems like his death was an accident. Following the news of his death, both fans and former teammates looked back on Frank's legacy both on and off the field.

Frank's former teammates remembered him as a great competitor.

"Frank was beloved by everybody. There was never a time when we didn't speak highly of Frank. It was a shock and sad to hear the news earlier this morning," former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason said following the news of Frank's death. "After he retired, Frank was one of those guys if you saw him at an event, it was a good time. He was one of the guys that I wanted to see. There was just something about Frank that drew you in."

Frank played for the Titans from 1995 to 2003, and was key to one of the most important plays in the franchise's history, often referred to as the Music City Miracle. During the play in question, which took place during a 2000 wild card game against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down by a single point with just 16 seconds left in the game. Wycheck was handed the ball on a kickoff, and threw a lateral to Kevin Dyson, who ran the ball 75 yards for a touchdown and the win.

The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck 💙 pic.twitter.com/3XoR3HXBle — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 10, 2023