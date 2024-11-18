Za'Darius Smith Leads Detroit Lions Defense in Trump Dance Celebration After Huge Play

It's been a few weeks since Donald Trump clinched the 2024 presidential election, but his supporters are still riding high on the victory! Over the November 16-17 weekend, some big-name athletes busted out Trump's signature campaign rally dance.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the stars joining in? A group of Detroit Lions defensemen led by none other than Za'Darius Smith. Keep scrolling for all the deets!

Article continues below advertisement

Lions defensemen and other NFL players celebrate big plays with a Trump-inspired dance.

During the Lions' big win on Sunday, November 17, defensive end Za'Darius Smith delivered a massive sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With the game officially in the bag, Za'Darius and several of his defensive teammates broke into a celebration — busting out none other than Trump's signature dance.

But let's be real: While the moves were definitely recognizable, they were also a lot smoother and way less awkward than Trump's usual rally boogie! To top it off, they added their own twist with a golf swing straight from Trump's latest rally routine.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, it looks like Trump's dance is catching on in all sorts of places! The Lions' defensive players aren’t the only ones bringing the moves — San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa joined in on the fun after celebrating a sack during the team's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 10.

Article continues below advertisement

But the Trump dance didn't stop there — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley have also gotten in on the action.

Ridley busted out the moves during a touchdown celebration with teammate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine after a touchdown in Tennessee's 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 17. Meanwhile, Bowers had a standout game with 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After his 23-yard touchdown, Bowers shook his arms and swayed his hips just like the president-elect.

Article continues below advertisement

AND THE VIKINGS-TITANS GAME!



THE TRUMP DANCE CAN'T BE STOPPED! pic.twitter.com/FIuQOwFWeV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 17, 2024

"I've seen everyone do it," Brock Bowers told USA Today after the game. "I watched the UFC fight [Saturday] night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool." Speaking of UFC, Jon Jones himself celebrated his victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on Saturday, November 16, by doing the Trump dance. Jones even pointed to Trump sitting ringside at Madison Square Garden and gave him a thumbs-up.