Why Do They Sing "Country Roads" in Germany? The Story of an Unlikely NFL Anthem The writer of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" had never been to West Virginia before writing the song. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 11 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Who would have thought that "Take Me Home, Country Roads" would find its way from the hills of West Virginia to packed stadiums in Germany? Yet, every year at Munich’s annual NFL game, German fans turn the American classic into a powerful anthem. Videos of an excited stadium full of NFL fans have started making rounds on social media. In awe of this incredible bridge across American and German culture, many have questions.

How did John Denver’s 1971 hit become the NFL's unofficial German anthem? Why do they sing "Country Roads" in Germany? Keep reading as we take a closer look at this unexpected tradition.

Why do they sing "Country Roads" in Germany?

According to Sports Illustrated, a stadium of over 70,000 fans sang "Take Me Home, Country Roads" during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 10 which took place in Germany. Turns out, this wasn’t new or random. In fact, NFL chatter across X (formerly Twitter) reveals singing this song during an NFL game in Germany has become somewhat of a tradition. Furthermore, the popularity of the song extends beyond just football games.

Oktoberfest is where the song first became popular in Germany. As the popularity of the song continued to grow, it made appearances in commercials, movies, TV shows, and other events. Sports Illustrated speculates of the reasons they started singing during the NFL game in Germany is because so many locals knew the words already due to its popularity.

The tradition continues 🫶🎶🇩🇪pic.twitter.com/5T64Hp86Fx — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) November 10, 2024

During an interview with The Washington Post, Bill Danoff, the writer of the song, was asked if he had any idea why it was so popular in Germany. Bill initially told the outlet he had no idea. He proceeded to share that he had never had the opportunity to travel to Germany. Furthermore, he hadn’t been to West Virginia prior to writing the song either.

In the same interview, Bill later assumed it was the fact that the song was "very singable" that resulted it in picking up so much traction in Germany. He continued: "But so is 'Call Me Maybe.' Maybe 'Call Me Maybe' will be the song 40 years from now."

German NFL fans first started singing the song back in 2022 during a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. USA Today reports the song made another appearance during an NFL game in Germany in 2023. Chatter on social media reveals singing the song officially became a tradition during an NFL game in Germany in 2024 after happening for a third time that year.

Country Roads at any NFL Germany game is ICONIC! pic.twitter.com/sbnMsf241f — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) November 10, 2024

Fans can’t get enough of Germany’s "Country Roads" tradition.

Videos of German NFL fans passionately singing "Country Roads" in unity has spread like wildfire on X, sparking an array of reactions. For many, the sing-along was a "Goosebumps moment," with fans praising Germans for celebrating with such enthusiasm. The scene of thousands joining together in song brought a wave of admiration from viewers worldwide.

Not everyone, however, shared the same level of excitement. One X user commented, "They play this song in every sport over there. Meaningless. It’s become a stadium 'thing.'" Another individual doubted the song’s "iconic" status, speculating that the tradition took hold simply because "it's redundant." This echoed what the song’s writer had to say about the tune becoming popular because it was easy to remember.