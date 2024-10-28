Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Nick Bosa Is One of the Best Paid Players in the NFL, but What Is His Net Worth? The 49ers lineman is one of the league's highest paid defenders. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 28 2024, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nbsmallerbear

Following the San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27, Nick Bosa drew a significant amount of attention to himself for essentially photo-bombing a post-game interview to show off his "Make America Great Again" hat. Nick has never been shy about his political beliefs, but this display caused more than a little consternation among those who witnessed it.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the political uproar, though, it also brought more attention to Nick, who has been one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL for some time. Now, many want to know how much Nick is worth, given his stature. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nick Bosa's net worth?

Public estimates of Nick's net worth in 2024 suggest that it is somewhere around $50 million. That substantial sum comes largely from his NFL salary, which has continued to rise as he has shown himself to be one of the premiere talents in the league. While he doesn't have a ton of endorsement deals (at least compared to the league's biggest stars), making tens of millions of dollars every year adds up to a substantial sum.

Nick Bosa NFL defensive lineman Net worth: $50 million Nick Bosa is a defensive lineman who has played his entire NFL career for the San Francisco 49ers. He has signed several contract extensions with the team, and also has some mid-level endorsements with companies like Panini, Kroger, Electronic Arts, Bose, and Optimum Nutrition, as well as one with Nike. Birthdate: Oct. 23, 1997 Birthplace: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Birth Name: Nicholas John Bosa

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nick Bosa's salary?

When Nick entered the league in 2019, he agreed to a contract that would see him earn $33,656,248 in four years, and he made an additional $17.859 million for his fifth season with the team. Before the 2023 season, though, Nick signed an extension that will see his salary increase significantly, and make him one of the highest-paid players in the league on the defensive side of the ball.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick is now set to earn roughly $170 million over the next five years of his contract, which nets out to more than $30 million a year. That salary set a benchmark for the entire league, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the NFL. The contract also speaks to the value that he brings on the field. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, he was named the Defensive Player of the League, and he has been a critical part of the team's success over the last half-decade.

Nick has been outspoken about politics.