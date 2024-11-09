Home > News > Politics Man Claims He Lost Job Due to Trump's Election and Proposed Tariffs "The Trump election cost me my job. No, seriously." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 9 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Less than a week after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, a man is claiming he lost his job because of Trump's promise that he would impose massive tariffs on imports. In a Reddit post in the antiwork thread titled, "The Trump election cost me my job. No, seriously," Redditor @TheKingJoker99 shared the details of their termination.

"The election results had been bad enough on their own. It kept me awake at night the past few days but I was still able to console myself. I had a job, I had a good support system and good insurance," they started the post. "Surely I could drown out the impending misery of the 4 years to come by burying myself in work right?" "Wrong."

Redditor claims he was fired because of "the Trump election and incoming tariffs."

According to @thekingjoker99, they were pulled into a meeting with HR and his boss and were told they were laid off effective immediately. "They did the whole schtick of 'we value for your time and effort and loyalty blah blah blah but with the Trump election and incoming tariffs and uncertainty in the economic future we have to downsize and thus we are ending your employment effective immediately blah blah blah,'" he shared.

He went on to detail how the termination was a complete blindside because he had been working closely with his boss for th past few months on getting a promotion, and "had made a roadmap of tasks and new duties so I could EARN a promotion by the end of the year." "I was well on track and not just surviving but thriving," they added.

The Redditor also claimed that if Kamala Harris had won the election they would still have a job. "Maybe I am wrong, who knows. It would be super stupid to blame this on the Trump administration but hey, that was the HR person's words. Not mine," they wrote. However, they are not alone.

Another Reddit post claims Christmas bonuses were revoked because of Trump's tariff plans.

In another thread titled, "No Christmas bonus for you..." it was alleged that a man who works in a small manufacturing company in Pennsylvania was told he would not be receiving a Christmas bonus because of the proposed tariffs. "This is from an American woman today: "My husband works for a small manufacturing company here in southwestern PA that means most employees are Trump voters. When the president of the company sat them down today to tell them their annual Christmas bonus would not come this year because they now need to purchase at least a year's worth of products prior to January 21 due to proposed tariffs," the post read.

"My husband said that their president had to explain what a tariff is and how it will directly hurt their company. They all thought the foreign company paid the tariff. This is the level of ignorance voting against their own interests here in PA, where w failed American women and children last night."