Nicole Scherzinger Faces Backlash for Liking Instagram Post Linked to Donald Trump Nicole Scherzinger is facing backlash over her alleged political views. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 8 2024, 10:33 a.m. ET

As the fallout from the 2024 presidential election continues, many public figures face increased scrutiny over their political views. In fact, Nicole Scherzinger recently found herself in the spotlight after a comment she made sparked backlash from fans questioning her stance.

So, what exactly are Nicole Scherzinger's political views? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Mega

Nicole Scherzinger's politics are drawing criticism.

As we all know, former president Donald Trump defeated sitting vice president Kamala Harris to claim the title of the 47th president of the United States. In the wake of Trump's victory, actor Russell Brand posted a photo on Instagram holding a red cap — one that resembled those famously worn by Trump and his supporters (though this one read "Make Jesus First Again" instead of "Make America Great Again").

"God Bless America," he captioned the post. In a since-deleted comment, Nicole jumped on the bandwagon, asking, "Where can I get this hat?!"

Nicole Scherzinger is under fire after commenting under Russell Brand's post celebrating Trump's victory. pic.twitter.com/wtUKR1GfB4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

While she didn't explicitly "like" the post or endorse any candidate in the race, Nicole's enthusiasm for the MAGA-inspired hat was enough to spark immediate backlash. Plus, fans quickly took to social media to voice their disapproval.

In fact, a fan took to the "Fauxmoi" subreddit on November 7 and posted a screenshot of Nicole's comment. As expected, the reaction was far from positive, with users quickly taking to the comments to criticize her.

"Welp. I've been defending her for years when people try to come for her career post-PCD and how she would 'steal all the attention' etc," one person said. "Goodbye Nicole, I hope your career continues to get worse as it does for every other right-wing grifter."

Twitter taking away Tony Award nomination from Nicole Scherzinger pic.twitter.com/TYV100wLh9 — mizge (@mihailo____) November 8, 2024

A second Redditor claimed they "always knew she was trash," while a third fan added, "Sad, looks like she'll continue being a flop. Been rooting for her since Popstars, but she can run off with MAGA now.

Nicole Scherzinger is currently starring as Norma Desmond in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, and while audiences were initially rooting for her to win Best Actress, many are now hoping for quite the opposite. "Well, she just lost her Tony," a Reddit user stated.

Another person chimed in, "Hope she loses the Tony. What an absolute loser freak." "Hopefully this stays in the Tony voters' brains come spring," someone else commented.

On the other hand, some people have noted that Nicole is deeply religious and frequently engages with Russell Brand's posts — not the best look, especially considering the public sexual assault and abuse allegations against him. Whether intentional or not, it certainly raises a few eyebrows.

A screenshot of Nicole liking an Instagram post by RFK Jr. is also circulating online.

Just hours after fans uncovered Nicole's comment under Russell Brand's post, another fan on the "Fauxmoi" subreddit shared a screenshot showing that the singer/actress had liked an Instagram post from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

