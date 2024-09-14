Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Russell Brand Started a New Spiritual Journey Less Than a Year After Major Allegations “Not that I’ve entirely changed as a person. Of course, I haven’t, but I’ve taken on a lot of new concepts," he said. By Alex West Published Sept. 14 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency Russell Brand at the Arthur Film Press Conference at the Ivy Restaraunt

English actor and comedian Russell Brand isn't considered a "good person" by many people's standards. In 2023, he was hit with a slew of allegations which included sexual assault, rape, and abuse, according to The Times. “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said in a video on Instagram as he denied the allegations.

Throughout 2023, he was hit with more allegations, and controversial video clips of the actor resurfaced. He canceled his tour and, according to BBC News, said, "I've got a lot of things to talk to you about. There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about, and I appreciate that you will understand." In early 2024, Russell seemingly turned to religion amid his legal woes.



What is Russell Brand's religion?

Russell converted to Christianity in April 2024. “I’ve been a Christian a month now, and it’s been a big change,” Brand said in a TikTok video, according to Relevant Magazine. “Not that I’ve entirely changed as a person. Of course, I haven’t, but I’ve taken on a lot of new concepts, and it changes you to accept that it’s not like you’re in a game show, and by doing really, really good things, you can get redeemed.”

He reflected on the concept of repentance but did not address if there was any relation to his sexual assault allegations. “To repent means that you have to continually change and acknowledge that ‘I am in a battle against myself,’ that I need to surrender myself to an ever-present, internal and accessible Jesus, that mercy is something that’s given to me, been granted to me, that I live with through love, not something that I can sort of win or achieve by doing good deeds,” he said.

He updates his followers periodically about the way in which Christianity has affected his life. "God is working me into the shape that He needs me to be. What I wanted to ask you today is how do you cope when you feel that you’re not close to Christ?" he said in an Instagram video, reflecting on his three months of Christianity.

Russell dove down the right-wing pipeline as he became hyper-involved in American politics, expressing his hatred for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. The star gained traction in the Republican bubble, connecting with Tucker Carlson on tour. In a grand display, Russell got down on his hands and knees to pray for the country's future, several months into his newly awakened Christian path.

He said: "I call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, our Heavenly savior ... I pray in your name that the forthcoming election be an opportunity for Unity for America and for Americans for forgiveness and for grace that the dark and demonic forces that appear to operate at the level of the state the Deep state in the corporate and Global World experience ... Thank you for the beauty of nature in which we see your wisdom and your creativity."